SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrests of two men wanted in an attempted murder that happened on March 5.
Shreveport police said Calveon Raphiel, 19, and Quinterrius Brown, 18, both of Shreveport, are wanted in the March 5 shooting of 20-year-old Damian King. Arrest warrants charge each with attempted first-degree murder. Bond is already set at $100,000.
Detectives said King was shot while he sat in a vehicle at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Meriweather Road. Ralphiel and Brown were identified as the occupants of a white Chevy sedan that had pulled alongside of King when the shots were fired.
King was taken by private vehicle to Willis-Knighton South, where he was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on Ralphiel's and Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, PETips. Callers remain anonymous.