ZWOLLE, La. – Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers is offering reward for information in the homicide of a Zwolle man that happened in early August.
A $1,000 cash reward will be paid to the person who has information that leads to an arrest in the Aug. 5 shooting death of Ricky Lytle, according to the Zwolle Police Department's social media post.
Lytle, 59, was found dead in a travel trailer in the 500 block of Jeter Street. He was shot in the forehead, Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.
Lytle had not been dead long when he was found.
Although a .22-caliber rifle was found on top of a bed to the right of his body, it did not appear to be working firearm, Rivers said.
It’s impossible for Lytle to have killed himself “without a weapon in the presence of the body,” Rivers wrote in his report.
Chief Daniel Thomas did not return a call seeking more information on the investigation.