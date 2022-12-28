SHREVEPORT, La. -- Last week's artic blast burst pipes throughout Shreveport, leading to low or no water pressure throughout the city.
For days you've been advised not to drink the water unless you boil it first. But walk inside Rhino Coffee and you'll notice it's business as usual even under the boil advisory.
"We've been getting like 5-gallon jugs from Brookshires and using a pump to pump it through our espresso machine and our brew coffee machine," said Monica McCoy of Rhino Coffee.
While some restaurants have closed, others, like Rhino, are adapting.
"The fact that we're able to still supply people with their favorite drinks and coffee and get their day started, I feel like that's a really good thing to kind of help ease the fact of what's going on," said McCoy.
One customer who stopped by Rhino for a fresh cup of coffee can relate to what everyone has been going through the past few days.
"I still have three tenants that are without water," said property owner Michael Pabst. "Personally, I was without water for three days. But it's out of our control. So I know my plumber is just, he's slammed. He says it's just wild. So he's working, trying to get to all the people that are without water.
The Rhino Coffee Uptown location is not open right now. But the downtown location has normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.