BOSSIER CITY, La. - The new access road from Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 going south to Barksdale Air Force Base is completed and the ribbon was cut on Wednesday.
This $80.5 million project included money from multiple state and local sources to finally get it done.
"When you look at the strategic importance of Barksdale to the nation and the economic importance of Barksdale to this region and to the state, this is a very very good investment," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"This access road is critical to the base operations because they have over 15,000 active duty and reserve members that serve on that base," said Shawn Wilson, Louisiana DOTD secretary.
"We just can't get on the base without crossing a railroad track. So, it delays you, it delays us and this is going to be a fantastic answer to that," said Col. Scott Weyermuller, BAFB installation commander.
The colonel also said the Air Force is starting work on the new gate into Barksdale immediately and hopes it will be completed by February 2024.