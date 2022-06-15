SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport will cut the ribbon Thursday on The Bayou Grande, an affordable housing project built on Caddo Street.
“We are excited to open the Bayou Grande doors and kick-off a new beginning for mixed-income housing in Shreveport,” said Bobby Collins, HACS chief executive officer. “This development represents a vital part of the ongoing economic development efforts here in Shreveport.”
The project is a partnership with the City of Shreveport and other local entities to revitalize the western edge of downtown with a $24.2 million Choice Neighborhood Grant.
“Anytime we get an opportunity to build affordable housing for the citizens of Shreveport it’s a win for everyone,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins in a news release. “My administration will continue to prioritize transformative projects like Bayou Grande because it’s good, not only for our citizens, but for our economy.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) created the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative as its signature revitalization program. HUD provides the framework and funding to transform neighborhoods. Housing, neighborhood, and people are the strategic areas of focus for this initiative. This project will benefit from the investment of $140 million leveraged from local, state, and federal dollars.
“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on Shreveport’s first Choice Neighborhoods development,” said Joshua G. Hollins, Louisiana Housing Corporation executive director. “LHC is committed to increasing our resilient and energy efficient housing options. That work begins within our communities and the Bayou Grande revitalization in the Ledbetter Heights neighborhood stands as a perfect model of what we’re seeking to accomplish.”
The Bayou Grande development includes 328 apartments, along with 5,000 square feet of retail space within walking distance of downtown.