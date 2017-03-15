Putting Vivian on the map.
Weather Alert
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * THE CURRENT LEVEL IS 172.6. * FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET. * THE FORECAST IS FOR THE LAKE TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING. &&
Watch Live
Rick Rowe's Ark-La-Tex Made: Allen's Electric Motor Service
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Court filings recount fallen SPD officer's final days
- Hundreds, including postal workers, paid final respects to Antonio Williams
- Coroner releases names of men killed in southwest Shreveport shooting
- Money ball: Family claims they were sidelined by AAU team over funding
- Woman shot, crashes vehicle in Shreveport
- The Latest: 2 crew, 8 passengers killed in Texas plane crash
- BAFB issues statement on airman's death
- 7 hurt when gunfire erupts at Louisiana nightclub
- Two killed in accident at Shell platform
- UPDATE: Toddler identified, teen arrested in accidental Shreveport shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.