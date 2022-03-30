SHREVEPORT, La. - As the ArkLaTex mourns the loss of local pediatrician and founder of the KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home, Dr. Donald Mack, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has an update on this year's home. It's the focus of this week's ArkLaTex Made.
Home number 32 is under construction right in the Duckwater Landing Subdivision, north of Interstate 220 off Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. The money raised will help support ArkLaTex children receiving treatment at St. Jude and their families.
The funeral for Dr. Donald Mack will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral in Shreveport. KTBS 3 will be livestreaming the service on ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now. Dr. Mack was 90 years old.