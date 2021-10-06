ATLANTA, Texas - It's all about quality and if you're looking for premium meat, you need to visit 7 Star Ranch Meat Market in Atlanta, Texas. They are located at 205 N. West Street in Atlanta.
KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins profiled the company for Wednesday morning's ArkLaTex Made segment leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan.
By the way, as part of this month's caravan, we will have lunch on Thursday at noon at The Rabbit Patch. That's at 122 E. Hiram St. in Atlanta.
This month's caravan is brought to you by the Atlanta Area Chamber of Commerce.