SHREVEPORT, La. - We've known it as the Texas Street Bridge for decades. Now it's time to get to know it by it's new name, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas Street Bridge will open with a mass wedding and an opportunity to adopt your own light on the bridge. Click here to learn more.
The idea to relight the Texas Street Bridge was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski who donated $1 million.
It's the focus of this morning's ArkLaTex Made with Rick Rowe.