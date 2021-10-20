GILLIAM, La. - Street racers vs. police officers. That's what KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is focused on this morning in Gilliam for his ArkLaTex Made segment. It's called Beat the Heat.
What is Beat the Heat? Beat the HEAT, Inc. is a national non-profit organization comprised of police officers and firefighters who conduct educational programs using marked emergency vehicle drag cars to gain the interest of the public.
Heat members develop programs and activities to serve their individual communities using the goals of Beat the Heat, Inc. as a guide.