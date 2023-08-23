BOSSIER CITY, La. - Healthcare is one of the fastest growing industries in the United States and the demand for trained professional nurses to work in the field has never been greater.
The Bossier Parish Community College Nursing Program is committed to student-centered learning through academic instruction, skills laboratory, clinical simulation, clinical experiences, and community service to promote excellence in nursing and the maximum development of student potential within an ethical, intellectually stimulating environment of caring in which diverse students develop their academic and nursing skills.
