SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Council on Aging serves seniors in Caddo Parish who are 60 years of age or older and offers them the opportunity to enjoy wellness, longevity and quality of life choices within strong, healthy communities.
The mission of Caddo Council on Aging is to empower the elderly in our community so they may continue aging in the place of their choice through support services, and to serve as a focal point on issues affecting the health, welfare, safety and security of the aging population.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a closer look at the agencies in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
++++
The #CaddoCouncilonAging annual #FanDrive is going on now through September 9, 2022. #CCOA distributes fans to #seniors age 60 and older Monday - Friday, 9 am - 12 pm at 1700 Buckner Street, Suite 240, #Shreveport, LA 71101.
The fans are given to seniors who do not have working or adequate air conditioners.
We are asking the community to assist by donating new fans. Please call (318) 676-7900 for more information.