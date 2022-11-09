Cathy Cobb Art

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's something that's turning a lot of heads in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. It's a fence, but it's not your ordinary fence.

KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Cathy Cobb Art in this morning's ArkLaTex Made report.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments