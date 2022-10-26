SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal connects neighbors and residents to restore the foundation of safe and caring communities. Community Renewal builds hope and renews the spirit of cooperation in every segment of the community. The focus is on three primary strategies — Renewal Team, Haven House and Friendship House — to turn neighborhoods into safe havens of friendship and support. The result? Major crime has dropped an average of 55 percent in our Friendship House areas!
Now, there's a big prize on the line. In honor of founder Mack McCarter, Community Renewal has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.