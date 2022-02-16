SHREVEPORT, La. - This week for ArkLaTex Made, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe features renowned photographer and wildlife artist Don Edwards.
During his 30-year career, Edwards earned honors as Artist of the Year from Louisiana Ducks Unlimited and the Wild Turkey Federation, as well as Artist of the Year for Louisiana Duck and Turkey Stamps. The Governor's Conservation Achievement Award Program named him as Conservation Communicator of the Year for his efforts in preserving the Tensas hardwood bottom land that is now a national wildlife refuge.