BOSSIER CITY, La. - Kaithlyn Cortez is a professional soft sculpture artist who specializes in creating original plush creations. By combining her love of natural landscapes with hints of her Filipino heritage, she is able to invent original plush sculptures that are whimsical and inviting. Her company is called Earth Wrinkles.
How it all started
The Earth Wrinkles Portal opened up to planet Earth in the fall of 2017, early October. This kicked off the emergence of whimsical, unique creatures who have a passionate love for this ancient planet. This portal isn’t exclusive to the creator of Earth Wrinkles, even though all creatures pass through her. The mystery of this portal can be unlocked within all of us through our dreams and imagination. We are all connected in many, many ways. The Portal is just one beautiful way we can explore our creativity.
Having the Portal open to any one willing to tune into their curious imagination opens up the opportunity for custom Earth Wrinkles! Does an Earth Wrinkle pop up in your dreams or often appear in your inner imaginary world? Maybe it’s time they explore our planet Earth in physical form. Custom Earth Wrinkles can be created any time of the year. All you need to do is reach out!