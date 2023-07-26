BOSSIER CITY, La. - Founded in 2015, Every Warrior Network is a military support non-profit organization focused on taking care of military community members serving in and around the Shreveport/Bossier City area and throughout the world.
The network connects veterans and retirees with national and community resources equipped to meet their needs. It also connects individuals, families, veterans, and organizations to opportunities to serve and support our currently-serving warriors.
The organization offers the following:
- a safe and confidential place to talk
- support for individuals and marriages
- support for mental health and suicide
- a link to professional counsel
- emergency financial support
- a connection to military, community, and national resources
- a place for your moments to happen
- needed supplies when it's time to PCS
- truth, encouragement, and motivation
- purpose-defining volunteer opportunities and community involvement
- in-person and virtual events
- teaching and training
- support when it's time to leave military service