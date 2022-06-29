SHREVEPORT, La. - We're just days away from the 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Finale presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes. As always, we'll cap of the big night on July 4th with a massive fireworks display organized and executed under the watchful eye of Curtis Elkins of Pyromania Fireworks LLC.
The fireworks will be displayed from the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on the Texas St. Bridge. You can watch from the Riverfront on the Shreveport side, and the Louisiana Boardwalk on the Bossier City side of the Red River. We're also excited to let you know that we'll have a Freedom Fest Finale location at South Bossier Park off Sligo Road in South Bossier. Festivities will begin there at 5 p.m. You can tailgate, bring a picnic, or enjoy the food trucks. Fireworks will shoot at 9:30 p.m.
You can also enjoy fireworks at Northwood Hills Golf Club in Blanchard; Jefferson, TX over Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown; and the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center in Longview, TX.
From Kionte Mims and Friends, to Jimmy Wooten, Cody Wayne, The Victory Belles, Windstorm, and Michael Love, it's guaranteed to be a great night for celebrating America. Entertainment is brought to you by Pioneer Comfort Systems.
The action will be simulcast on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, and your KTBS 3.3.
Join us and our sponsors, as we come together and celebrate faith, hope, and patriotism.
The 2022 KTBS 3 Freedom Fest Series is presented by Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes.
Finale sponsors include: