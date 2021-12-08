RUSTON, La. - A unique boutique is getting a lot of attention in Ruston. It's called Garden Baby and it features handmade clothes and products for Earth conscious families. Rick Rowe takes a look for this morning's ArkLaTex Made report. Garden Baby is located at 200 N. Vienna in Ruston.
We'll be rolling into Ruston for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan on Thursday, Dec. 9. Lunch will be served at noon at Dawg House Sports Grill. That's at 102 N. Homer Street.
This month's Community Caravan is sponsored by Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.