GREENWOOD, La. - If you love adventure, you'll love a trip to Gators & Friends in Greenwood.
Gators & Friends is the largest adventure park in Northwest Louisiana with an estimated 150 alligators and more. That's what prompted Rick Rowe to visit for his Made in the ArkLaTex segment this week.
Spend the day in nature with exotic animals from around the world, zip-line over a swamp filled gator habitat or speed around curves on Gator Raceway in high-performance go-karts. You will create memories that last a lifetime!
Take a walk on the wild side at Gators & Friends. Give them a call at (318) 938-1199.