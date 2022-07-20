ATHENS, La. - The 39th Annual Mt Olive Christian School Rodeo will be held on Friday, July 29th – Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in Athens, Louisiana at Gantt Arena.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gives us a preview in this ArkLaTex Made report leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan in Claiborne Parish.
By the way, our caravan lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, July 21, at A Gracious Plenty. That's at 628 North Main Street in Homer.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Claiborne Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne Memorial Medical Center.