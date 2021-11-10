Samaritan's Purse: Operation Christmas Child

SHREVEPORT, La. - With the holidays approaching, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe decided he'd help spread some Christmas cheer in his ArkLaTex Made segment this week.

Here's his spotlight on Samaritan's Purse: Operation Christmas Child.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments