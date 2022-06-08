MINDEN, La. - Parish Design Co. in Minden, Louisiana is the focus of Rick Rowe's ArkLaTex Made segment this week leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan in Webster Parish.
For over 25 years, we have been building brands and websites for clients all over the country.
Recently, our focus has shifted to support local design endeavors in our community. From murals and social awareness campaigns, to drone photography and video editing, we believe we are making a positive visual impact in the greater Minden area.
This month's Community Caravan luncheon will be held on Thursday, June 9, at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery. That's at 801 Broadway St. in Minden.