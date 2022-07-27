Red River Rounders Dance Club

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Dust off your dancing shoes. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is hitting the dance floor at Promenade Hall in Bossier City for this week's ArkLaTex Made report.

It's time to cut a rug with the Red River Rounders Dance Club.

