Shreveort, La. - Are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list this year? You can find out! Celebrating its second year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! is the ultimate interactive magical Christmas journey at Shreveport's Aquarium.
Get festive! Wear your Christmas jammies or sweaters on this unforgettable journey that will make you BELIEVE in the magic of Christmas! This experience typically takes 60-90 minutes.
Receive a magic motion-activated wand from the gingerbread lobby and then venture through stocking central, reindeer stables, a star factory and many more interactive exhibits within the aquarium
Use your magical Christmas wand to turn on lights, make music, light a fireplace, create reindeer footprints, jingle bells and more
Meet the enchanting cast of costumed holiday characters including Mrs. Claus, the Ice Princess, elves and others
Tour the beautiful Christmas Tree Lane and vote for your favorite tree. Fan favorites win money for charity.
Enjoy free delicious cookies and hot cocoa
Visit the ornament station to make a take home craft
Check out all of the amazing animals in the biggest, brightest, most beautifully decorated place in town
Meet up with the big guy himself, Santa in his magic workshop for a special photo opp
Keep your wand as a special gift
Reservations required.