BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE - DoD STARBASE is a national science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) program in 80+ locations throughout the U.S that invests in America’s youth. Since 1999, tens of thousands of fifth graders and hundreds of middle and high school students in our community have experienced hands-on STEM investigations and projects, leading edge technology and innovative instructional methods through STARBASE Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base. Highlights include:
- 25 hours of exemplary instruction
- Rigorous STEM curriculum
- Cutting-edge technology
- Raised student performance
- 21st century skills—critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration
- Scientific literacy, problem solving, hands-on inquiry, growth mindset
