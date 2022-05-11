TEXARKANA, Ark. - As we continue our coverage of the Texarkana area leading up to this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Julie Parr gives us a closer look at the exciting things happening at Texarkana Regional Airport. It's this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
By the way, the caravan lunch will be served up at noon on Thursday, May 12, at Naaman's Championship BBQ in Texarkana, Tx. That's at 5200 N. State Line. We hope you'll join us and let us know what makes the community such a great place.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Texarkana Regional Airport and Naaman's Championship BBQ.