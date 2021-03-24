SHREVEPORT, La. - They say music soothes the soul. You can bet you'll find a lot of soothing sounds at one Shreveport music store.
Wednesday morning, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe visited The Little Shop of Music for his ArkLaTex Made segment.
Scott Auer is fulfilling his dream of creating a shop for music lovers and musicians to gather, filled to the brim with the best stereo equipment, guitars, art and more. The Little Shop of Music is just that: a hang out spot, a record store and a place to connect to local music.
The Little Shop of Music is located at 1055 Louisiana Avenue.