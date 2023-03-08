MINDEN, La. - As seen in Cottages and Bungalows and American Farmhouse Style magazines, located just off the edge of historic downtown Minden, The Villas at Spanish Court were once the most state of the art multi-family dwellings in the state of Louisiana. After falling into a great state of disrepair, The Villas sat vacant for nearly forty years and were close to being lost forever. Being architecturally significant for north Louisiana, these Spanish style villas are truly one of a kind. Sara saw the beauty hiding beneath the rot and ruin and was able to partner with Cottages and Bungalows and American Farmhouse Style magazine to bring these historic villas back to life. Eight units are available for short term stays located one block off downtown Minden. Each villa comes equipped with a queen size bed, fully stocked kitchen for cooking, full bath, TV, high speed internet, outdoor patio, and much more! See specific information for each villa below. Welcome to historic downtown Minden! Sara can't wait to host you!
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe features The Villas in this week's ArkLaTex Made segment.