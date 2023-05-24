SHREVEPORT, La. - United Way of Northwest Louisiana's Day of Caring is scheduled for May 24, with more than 700 volunteers from local businesses in attendance who are committed to making a difference in the communities in which they live and work.
During Day of Caring, a volunteer team of 5-15 people is partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that the organization may not have the manpower or financial resources to hire outside help to complete. That’s where volunteers come in; UWNWLA will recruit, organize, and prepare volunteers at no expense to the nonprofits.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made.