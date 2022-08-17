SHREVEPORT, La. - Winnie’s Way was created with the goal of providing additional funding to rescue organizations so that they can take in dogs with special needs, provide veterinary care, and assist in finding loving homes for them.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe profiles the organization in this ArkLaTex Made report.
2nd Annual Winnie’s Way 5k Rescue Run!
When: SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2022
Where: Stoner Boat Launch, Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA
Time: 5k Race begins at 8:00 a.m.
1/2 mile Fun Run starts at 7:45 a.m.
All proceeds from the race will go to support Winnie’s Wish that all rescue dogs with special needs obtain proper care and loving homes! Visit www.winniesway.org for more about our mission!