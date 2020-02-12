Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && ...FORECAST FLOODING INCREASED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU, LOUISIANA. * FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10:00 AM TUESDAY THE POOL STAGE WAS 139.7 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD POOL STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD POOL STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 144.0 FEET BY FEBRUARY 20TH. ADDITIONAL RISES REMAIN POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...EXPECT FLOODED ACCESS ROADWAYS AROUND THE LAKE. SECURE LOW AREA BUILDING AND DOCKS FOR HIGH WATER. ALSO SECURE BOATS AND WATERCRAFT FOR HIGH WATER. EXPECT FLOODING SIMILAR TO THAT EXPERIENCED DURING LAST YEAR DURING THE SPRINGTIME OF 2019 WHEN THE LAKE CRESTED NEAR 144.5 FEET DURING MAY OF 2019. &&