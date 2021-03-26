BOSSIER CITY, La. - We're wrapping up another week with another amazingly talented singer in Rick Rowe's ArkLaTex Sounds segment.
We met up with Haley Brooke at 2 Johns Steak & Seafood in Bossier City.
Haley is an easy listening, soul singer and songwriter born and raised in Shreveport. Her love for music and writing began in church. She started playing piano when she was 6, and has been writing and performing for as long as she can remember.
Click here to learn more about this very talented young lady.