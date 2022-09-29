CENTER, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement.
This week, Rick shines the light on law enforcement in Center, Texas as part of our KTBS 3 Community Caravan week.
If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
By the way, on Thursday, our caravan lunch will be served up at noon at T/R's Steaks & More. That's at 892 Hurst St. in Center.
This KTBS 3 Community Caravan is brought to you by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, the 46th East Texas Poultry Festival, and Center, Texas.