BOSSIER CITY, La. - While most of us are making our plans for Independence Day, local law enforcement is working on a plan for keeping the peace and keeping citizens safe.
In Thursday's Behind the Badge segment, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes us to South Bossier Park for a look at role of law enforcement on July 4.
In order to ensure as safe an environment as possible, rules have been established for the protection of all. Please note the following which will be enforced:
• No alcohol; a zero tolerance policy.
• No firearms.
• No cooking equipment. Open fires will also be prohibited.
• No fireworks possessed by individuals will be allowed prior to or following the 9:30 p.m. display.
• No glass containers.
• No loud or amplified music prior to or during fireworks display.
• Please keep pets in vehicles, or on leash if outside.
• Park only in designated areas. Officers will be directing traffic.
• Enter and exit the park only at South Bossier Park Drive.
• Please exercise the Golden Rule.