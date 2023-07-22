KETCHIKAN, Alaska - The trip of a lifetime continues for KTBS 3's Rick Rowe and friends as they explore Alaska with Collette.
Today they experience the Misty Fjords in the Tongass National Forest. The spectacular Misty Fjords National Monument, lying just 22 miles east of Ketchikan, is a natural mosaic of sea cliffs, steep fjords, and rock walls jutting 3,000 feet straight out of the ocean. The Tongass is the nation’s largest national forest and covers most of Southeast Alaska, surrounding the famous Inside Passage and offers unique chances to view eagles, bears, spawning salmon, and the breath-taking vistas of “wild” Alaska.
