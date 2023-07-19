GLACIER BAY, Alaska - The beauty of Alaska never gets old and the demand for cruising The Last Frontier is stronger than ever. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe and his fellow travelers are witnessing that first-hand as they explore Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve with Collette.
In today's segment, the group is aboard Holland America Line taking in the breathtaking views of Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay. Glacier Bay and its many glaciers are approachable only by air and water as there are no roads in the park. The steep drop off of Margerie Glacier terminus allows cruise ships and smaller park tour boats to anchor nearby providing close-up views of ice calving.
