SHREVEPORT, La. - Come along with Collette and Rick Rowe on an Iconic Israel Tour, March 12-21, 2024. Highlights include Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Carmel Market Food Tour, Caesarea, Druze Lunch, Winery Visit, Sea of Galilee, Nazareth, Mount of Olives, Jerusalem, Home-Hosted Dinner, The Western Wall, Yad Vashem, Holocaust Survivor Discussion, Masada, and the Dead Sea.
We hope you'll join us. There is a lot of planning to do and information to take in ahead of the trip, so we want you to be prepared. We have several trip meetings planned in the coming days.
- Texarkana Convention Center – August 7 at 10a
- Marshall – Jucy Hamburger – August 7 at 2p
- Shreveport – KTBS 3 Studio – August 8 at 10a and 2p
Worry-Free Cancellation
Our industry-leading cancellation waiver offers travelers a full cash refund for the price of the tour, right up to the day prior to departure, minus the small cost of the waiver. Travel worry-free knowing if anything changes, you're protected.
Plus, you're covered on tour.
Our travel protection plan covers you on tour. If you have to stop your trip or return home early, need medical assistance or evacuation, suffer a baggage loss or delay; or are delayed on tour for 12 hours or more, you're covered. Travel Protection is just $449 per person.
For more information, or to sign up for the trip, go to Iconic Israel Tour with KTBS 3.