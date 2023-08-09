SHREVEPORT, La. - Apparently there is great interest in the next trip of a lifetime with KTBS 3's Rick Rowe and Collette.
After four informational meetings, 54 people are signed up for the Iconic Israel Trip set for next March. That means there is an overflow and there could be a second trip added.
Yesterday, interested travelers met with KTBS and Collette here at the TV station for a little Q & A session. Previous meetings were held in Texarkana and Marshall.
The trip includes stops in Tel Aviv, Nazareth, Jerusalem, The Dead Sea, and so much more.
If you'd like to put this amazing journey in your travel plans, click here.