FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Alaska, admitted as the 49th state to the union is thought of as The Last Frontier because of its distance from the lower 48 states and because of its rugged landscape and climate. If you've never seen it, you need to put it on your bucket list. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is checking it off his list as he travels with Collette.
Today we get a look at some huskies being trained at a place called Trail Breaker. It was started by a woman who has won the Iditarod several times.
He and fellow travelers also take a trip in a river boat called Discovery 3 outside of Fairbanks and saw an Eskimo village replica, an eagle, reindeer, and the huskies in training.
Meanwhile, stay tuned for many more highlights from Rick's Alaska journey.