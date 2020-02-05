SHREVEPORT, La. - Tributes continue to pour in after the death of legendary broadcaster and good friend, Bob Griffin. He passed away on Monday at the age of 85 after a broadcasting career that spanned decades.
RELATED ARTICLE - The Legend Bob Griffin: 1934-2020
Griffin's funeral is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. That's at 5850 Buncombe Road. A graveside service for the family only will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Community Renewal or the charity of your choice.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe spoke with several people who knew Griffin well. Most agree, there were two Bob Griffins.