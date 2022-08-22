SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is off on another trip of a lifetime with Collette.
This time it's an American Cowboy Country adventure.
His first stops this week are the Great Salt Lake and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!