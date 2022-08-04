MARSHALL, Texas - Memorial City Hall in Marshall, Texas is truly a gem that you need to visit, if you haven't already.
After years of renovation, the old Memorial City Hall reopened a few years ago as Memorial City Hall Performance Center, a state-of-the-art auditorium and performing arts and conference center, as well as the Harrison County Veterans Museum.
Originally built in 1927, the City Hall housed city offices, city courts, and a municipal auditorium for 67 years. It was named in honor of the men and women who lost their lives in World War I.