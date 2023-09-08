GRAMBLING, La. - For the second time in program history, LSU will host an HBCU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
The Grambling State Tigers, led by former NFL head coach Hue Jackson, will come to town. LSU is a heavy favorite and looks to keep its 40-year winning streak against in-state schools alive.
After dropping their week 1 showdown to Florida State, Coach Brian Kelly has the chance to begin trending back in the right direction.
Ahead of the game, excitement is building.
