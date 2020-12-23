SHREVEPORT, La. - He was a high school running back, SMU graduate, author, relationship builder and after leading First United Methodist Church in Shreveport for 27 years, Pastor Pat Day can add retiree to his extensive resume.
Rick Rowe says just because Pastor Day is retiring from the pulpit doesn't mean he is retiring from God and the call God has on his life.
The church held a final goodbye service for Pastor Day on Sunday.
Rick was in the pews for the service and had a chance to see Pastor Day's sendoff and what he meant to the congregation.
Pastor Day's last sermon will be during the Christmas Eve service. He will retire to his East Texas ranch.