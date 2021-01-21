SHREVEPORT, La. - Back in September of last year, Rick Rowe introduced us to George Kneip. He was born in April 2020 with a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) and Williams Syndrome.
His family started Bracelets 4 George as a quarantine hobby to make prayer bracelets for family members, but it quickly turned into much more and spread nationwide.
Baby George is home from the hospital now, but the very difficult journey continues.
To purchase bracelets or make a donation, just go to bracelets4george.com.