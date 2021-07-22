BOSSIER CITY, La. - School bells will be ringing soon across the ArkLaTex. For one teacher in Bossier City, it will begin and an extra special chapter in her life.
She'll be teaching again because she has a new kidney, thanks to a fellow educator.
Rick Rowe has the story of Krystal Parrish and Terri Finklea in this morning's Stories From The Heart.
According to U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 107,000 people were on the national transplant waiting list as of February 2021, the vast majority awaiting kidney transplants. The National Kidney Foundation reports the median wait time for an individual’s first kidney transplant is 3.6 years, yet 13 people die each day while on the waitlist. For information about being a donor, visit organdonor.gov