BOSSIER CITY, La. - There are plenty of places in the ArkLaTex to grab a delicious meal and now Bossier City has added yet another one. Chicken Salad Chick is set to open on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Chicken Salad Chick is THE place for chicken salad lovers to rejoice! They've taken this Southern favorite to a whole new level with over twelve flavors. They also offer tasty soups, sides, and desserts in addition to the chicken salad that started it all.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe paid the establishment a visit for his Tasty Tuesday segment this week. Chicken Salad Chick is located at 3107 Airline Dr.