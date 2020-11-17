NATCHITOCHES, La. - As we gear up for this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan in Natchitoches, Rick Rowe pulled a yummy assignment for Tasty Tuesday. He revealed what's on the menu at Fontenot's Cajun Cafe & Catering.
Fontenot's is a seafood and BBQ restaurant in Natchitoches. The legendary eatery serves Louisiana favorites including gumbo, seafood pasta, Po-boys, fried seafood platters, BBQ plates, and more.
Fontenot's is located at 936 University Parkway Drive in Natchitoches.
Rick Rowe will be in Natchitoches all week for this month's Community Caravan. It is brought to you by Natchitoches Christmas and Merci Beaucoup For more information about the Community Caravan click here.