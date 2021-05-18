TEXARKANA, Texas - If you're looking for some good food, just follow Rick Rowe around. He always knows where to go for some great grub.
This week for Tasty Tuesday, Rick Rowe is paying a visit to Julie's Deli in Texarkana, Texas.
It's one of his stops leading up to the KTBS 3 Community Caravan set for Thursday, May 20.
About the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
We will have lunch on Thursday at noon at Four States Furniture at 2315 Richmond Rd. Suite 16. Lunch will be available from JR's Catering Company.